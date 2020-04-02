A hospital employee takes a break from working inside a temporary mobile morgue (right) in New York on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Pentagon seeking 100,000 body bags for civilian use
- As many as 200,000 Americans could die in US outbreak, according to White House estimates
- US Defence Department will draw some from stockpile of 50,000 green nylon ‘pouches’, which are typically distributed to war zones
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A hospital employee takes a break from working inside a temporary mobile morgue (right) in New York on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE