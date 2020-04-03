US lawmaker Martha McSally speaks during a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: AP
WHO covering up for China, says US Senator Martha McSally, calling for director general to resign

  • Demand for Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to step down is part of escalating series of Republican criticisms of organisation
  • McSally also wants US debts to China ‘forgiven, as a minimum’
Updated: 2:54am, 3 Apr, 2020

