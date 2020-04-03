A ventilator is seen with other medical equipment in an emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park on Monday. Photo: AFP
New York has just six days of ventilators left, Governor Andrew Cuomo says
- Only 2,200 of the life-saving machines remain in state’s stockpile, with an additional 350 a day needed for Covid-19 patients
- Total cases pass 92,000 in hardest-hit US state, with 432 new deaths reported
