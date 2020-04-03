US President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Donald Trump pushes for more ventilators, invoking Defence Production Act as states continue to raise alarm
- US president signs executive order to ensure General Electric, Medtronic, Resmed and other firms receive needed supplies to manufacture life-saving machines
- State officials are concerned that supplies are inadequate for coronavirus patients, as US reports more than 230,000 infections
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg