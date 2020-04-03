US President Donald Trump (right) addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House on Thursday as Vice-President Mike Pence (left) listens. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Donald Trump to urge Americans to wear masks or other face coverings when outside
- US president expected to encourage use of scarves, bandanas or home-made cloth masks to help curb outbreak
- Officials previously discouraged Americans from wearing masks, but White House position is evolving as evidence shows people with no symptoms can spread virus
