Captain Brett Crozier addresses the crew for the first time as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in November. Photo: US Navy via AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US Navy removes commander of coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt after scathing letter leaks

  • Captain Brett Crozier wrote four-page letter describing bleak conditions on aircraft carrier and asking for stronger measures to control outbreak
  • More than 100 crew members have tested positive so far
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:49am, 3 Apr, 2020

Captain Brett Crozier addresses the crew for the first time as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in November. Photo: US Navy via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE