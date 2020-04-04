A sign of the times scrawled on a suburban Cleveland suburb by out-of-school kids. Photo: Paul Zach
A heartland American state tackles Covid-19 head-on
- Ohio’s Governor DeWine has led the way in the fight against the coronavirus, even taking the brave step of shutting bars before St Patrick’s Day
- Rather than resent the economic hit, residents toast him and use his daily press conferences as an excuse to have a ‘Wine with DeWine’
