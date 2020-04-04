US President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus at the White House on Thursday, as Vice-President Mike Pence and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who also serves as the Defence Production Act coordinator, listen. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: White House orders mask maker 3M to halt ‘critical’ N95 exports bound for Canada health workers, firm says
- 3M has received a Defence Production Act order requiring it to prioritise orders of N95 masks for US authorities
- It says banning exports to Canada and Latin America has ‘significant humanitarian implications’ and risks retaliation that would reduce supply in the US
