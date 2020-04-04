An electron microscope image shows the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: US National Institutes of Health via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: US researchers develop possible vaccine with novel injection technology

  • The potential vaccine is delivered through a fingertip-sized patch of 400 tiny needles
  • When administered to mice, the researchers found ‘significantly high’ antibody responses to the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:53am, 4 Apr, 2020

An electron microscope image shows the virus that causes Covid-19. Photo: US National Institutes of Health via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE