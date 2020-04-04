S President Donald Trump pictured at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Trump fires intelligence watchdog who was involved in impeachment case
- Michael Atkinson was the first to inform Congress about a whistle-blower complaint that described the US president’s pressure on Ukraine
- His firing is part of a larger shake-up in the intelligence community, as Trump replaces former officials with known loyalists
Topic | Donald Trump
S President Donald Trump pictured at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP