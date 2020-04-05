US President Donald Trump listens as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump says US approaching a ‘horrendous’ time
- The US president’s remarks came as the country’s cases surpassed 300,000 and the death toll passed 8,000
- China is sending more than 1,000 ventilators to New York, the US epicentre
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump listens as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP