US President Donald Trump listens as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump says US approaching a ‘horrendous’ time

  • The US president’s remarks came as the country’s cases surpassed 300,000 and the death toll passed 8,000
  • China is sending more than 1,000 ventilators to New York, the US epicentre
Mark Magnier
Updated: 8:39am, 5 Apr, 2020

