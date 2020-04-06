A doctor involved in treating Covid-19 patients receives olive twigs on Palm Sunday at a hospital in Turin, Italy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus latest: Italy reports 525 deaths, New York daily fatalities fall for first time
- Pope Francis holds Palm Sunday Mass without public; worker dies in fire at Russian hospital site
- US Democrats may be forced to hold ‘virtual’ convention to nominate Trump opponent
