Nadia, a Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York, is believed to have been infected by a zoo employee. Photo: Wildlife Conservation Society via AP
Coronavirus: tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo tests positive
- Four-year-old female named Nadia has developed dry cough but is expected to recover
- This is the first known case of Covid-19 being detected in a tiger anywhere in the world
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
