US President Donald Trump (with US Vice-President Mike Pence) speaks at a coronavirus briefing in the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: how Donald Trump is using deadly crisis to push his own agenda
- US president taking advantage of pandemic to tighten borders and retool trade regulations, even as Covid-19 threatens to kill more than 100,000 Americans
- Other moves include relaxing of environmental standards and pushing for tax break in the name of supporting US businesses and consumers
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump (with US Vice-President Mike Pence) speaks at a coronavirus briefing in the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AFP