US President Donald Trump speaks about his administration's response to the coronavirus disease Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Trump sees ‘light at end of tunnel’ as US faces its darkest days

  • Trump optimistic in face of grave assessments by his officials; doubles down on unproven antimalarial drug
  • Virus-hit US braces for ‘Pearl Harbour moment’ as it records 1,200 deaths in a day
Jodi Xu Klein in New York and Robert Delaney

Updated: 10:38am, 6 Apr, 2020

