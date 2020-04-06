US authorities are scrambling to amass enough masks and ventilators to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

How the United States ‘wasted two months’ to prepare for the coronavirus

  • American stockpiles of essential health equipment such as ventilators and masks are quickly being drained as the number of patients needing critical care surges
  • Experts say the federal government should spearhead efforts to make sure that supplies are available and go to the places that need them most.
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:49pm, 6 Apr, 2020

US authorities are scrambling to amass enough masks and ventilators to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE