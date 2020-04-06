On Thursday, Gates called on the US government to start constructing factories for the most promising vaccine developments in the fight against the virus.

That could lead to the loss of millions of dollars, as some vaccines would probably never be needed, Gates conceded on his blog, GatesNotes.

No private company could take on that risk, Gates said, but it would be the only way to ensure mass production of a vaccine.

“Because many of the top candidates are made using unique equipment, we’ll have to build facilities for each of them, knowing that some won’t get used,” Gates said on his blog.

“Private companies can’t take that kind of risk, but the federal government can,” he said.

The Gates Foundation, which mainly funds health programmes, has already provided US$105 million to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a much-viewed TED talk in 2015, Gates said the world's largest threat was a pandemic.