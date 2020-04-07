A screen grab from Gloria Estefan's “Put On Your Mask” video, sung to the tune of her 1980s hit “Get On Your Feet”. Photo: Gloria Estefan via Instagram
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Gloria Estefan updates ’80s hit, telling fans to ‘Put On Your Mask’

  • Cuban-American star uploads Instagram video of her song ‘Get On Your Feet’ with new pandemic-related lyrics
  • Clip, which has been viewed more than 85,000 times, shows Estefan facing daily challenges of life in the time of Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:04am, 7 Apr, 2020

A screen grab from Gloria Estefan's “Put On Your Mask” video, sung to the tune of her 1980s hit “Get On Your Feet”. Photo: Gloria Estefan via Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE