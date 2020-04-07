Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, during an Ottawa news conference on March 16. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is significantly restricting the entry of non-residents into Canada to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Canada’s medical chief finally tells public that masks can help prevent Covid-19 spreading
- Dr Theresa Tam now says non-medical masks can be used by the general public to reduce the risk of infecting others
- Previously reluctant to suggest masks for the general public, Tam says new evidence about asymptomatic transmission prompted the latest advice
