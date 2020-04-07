Chinese students stand in front of a departure board at Dresden Airport in Germany in March, as numerous flights are cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: universities contend with their dependence on Chinese students

  • One in six international students hail from China, spending an estimated US$30 billion a year on overseas tuition alone
  • Crisis offers world’s second largest economy a chance to promote own schools, as online lectures and life in lockdown take lustre off foreign degree experience
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:56am, 7 Apr, 2020

Chinese students stand in front of a departure board at Dresden Airport in Germany in March, as numerous flights are cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE