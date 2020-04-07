Workers build a barrier to obstruct the street-level view of a loading platform leading into refrigerated trailers serving as a makeshift morgue in New York on Monday. The trailers are also running out of room. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: New York mulls mass graves as victims fill morgues
- Deaths at home averaging 200 to 215 a day, compared to usual 20 to 25, threatening to overwhelm city’s capacity
- Despite earlier reports of park burials, Mayor Bill de Blasio says such temporary interments would probably be made on Hart Island in Long Island Sound
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
