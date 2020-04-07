Captain Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was respected by his crew. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Who’s stupid? Top US Navy official sorry for blasting fired carrier captain who wanted to save his sailors from coronavirus

  • US Navy’s top leader accused fired commander of being ‘too naive or too stupid’ to be in charge of an aircraft carrier
  • USS Theodore Roosevelt is in port in Guam battling an outbreak of Covid-19 among its crew after captain’s plea
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Updated: 1:19pm, 7 Apr, 2020

