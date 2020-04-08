White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx holds a 3M N95 mask as she and US Vice-President Mike Pence visit 3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota in March. Photo: Star Tribune via AP
White House reaches deal with 3M over mask production
- Firm to produce 166.5 million masks over next three months, Trump says, adding that ‘3M saga ends very happily’
- US president had earlier asked company to halt exports to Canada and Latin America, raising concerns about retaliatory measures
