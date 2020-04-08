White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in October. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump shakes up press team as White House grapples with outbreak

  • Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham out without holding single formal media briefing
  • She will be replaced by top Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany
Associated Press
Updated: 4:36am, 8 Apr, 2020

