US Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly testifies to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in December. Photo: Reuters
US Navy chief Thomas Modly resigns after firing captain who raised coronavirus alarm
- Move comes hours after he apologised for slamming commander who fought to save sailors from outbreak on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier
- Modly had called Captain Brett Crozier ‘too naive or too stupid’ to be in charge of aircraft carrier
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
