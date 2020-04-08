Health care workers acknowledge applause from people outside St Paul's Hospital in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: British Columbia is winning Covid-19 fight. Did it get lucky with weather, holidays and a shrewd Chinese community?
- Virologist Jason Kindrachuk ‘absolutely’ believes BC’s Chinese community may have suppressed Covid-19 by adopting physical distancing long ahead of others
- BC has reduced its daily rate of new Covid-19 infections to about 3 per cent, far below the 9 per cent rate in Quebec and Ontario
Topic | Chinese overseas
Health care workers acknowledge applause from people outside St Paul's Hospital in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Xinhua