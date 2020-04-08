US President Donald Trump speaks during an unscheduled briefing at the White House on Sunday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump removes independent watchdog for coronavirus funds, upending oversight panel

  • Pentagon official Glenn Fine was originally meant to oversee pandemic relief effort, but was taken off the committee
  • Move comes as Trump makes broad push against inspectors general scrutinising his actions
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:54am, 8 Apr, 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks during an unscheduled briefing at the White House on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE