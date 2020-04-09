Ambulances are seen outside an emergency field hospital in New York’s Central Park on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US coronavirus deaths may be lower than feared, new data suggests
- Experts at University of Washington estimate around 60,000 fatalities by August 4, lower than White House projections of 100,000 to 240,000
- New figure takes into account effects of social distancing in Italy, New York and California
