Linda Tripp talks to reporters outside federal court in Washington in July 1998. Photo: AP
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, dies at 70

  • Pentagon publicist made secret recordings of ex-White House intern talking about affair with president and urged her to save infamous blue dress
  • Tapes were turned over to independent prosecutor Kenneth Star, leading to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:32am, 9 Apr, 2020

