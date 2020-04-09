Linda Tripp talks to reporters outside federal court in Washington in July 1998. Photo: AP
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, dies at 70
- Pentagon publicist made secret recordings of ex-White House intern talking about affair with president and urged her to save infamous blue dress
- Tapes were turned over to independent prosecutor Kenneth Star, leading to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998
