US President Donald Trump speaks on Wednesday at the coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Donald Trump continues tirade against WHO, threatens ‘investigation’

  • At his daily briefing, the president focuses on how Washington gave the agency US$452 million in funding last year compared with China’s US$42 million
  • He also accused the agency of stating on January 14 that the coronavirus was not transmissible from human to human
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier

Updated: 9:18am, 9 Apr, 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks on Wednesday at the coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE