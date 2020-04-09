A temporary field hospital for Covid-19 patients at the Billie Jean King national tennis centre in the Borough of Queens, New York. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: most of New York City’s Covid-19 cases came from Europe, researchers say

  • There have been numerous chains of transmission in the city, with US West Coast and Asia origins
  • But researchers say about two-thirds of their study samples appear to have been imported from Europe
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Apr, 2020

