The US Food and Drug Administration has not approved hydroxychloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment, but it has provided an emergency use authorisation for the drug. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: NIH begins trial of hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by Donald Trump as Covid-19 treatment
- Move by National Institutes of Health comes after several US doctors said they were using medication on infected patients without evidence that it worked
- Drug has long been taken to treat malaria and other conditions, but its use has soared as US becomes centre of pandemic
