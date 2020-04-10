A woman wearing a mask passes an artwork attributed to Mark Tichner and displayed on billboards in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus latest: world faces new ‘Great Depression’ as pandemic toll mounts

  • Boris Johnson out of intensive care as UK mulls extending lockdown
  • US Fed throws out US$2.3 trillion lifeline as unemployment hits nearly 17 million Americans
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk and Agencies

Updated: 2:39am, 10 Apr, 2020

