Workers board up shops on Robson Street in Vancouver, British Columbia, on March 27. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: A Vancouver-area city hall tells businesses to shut, but one landlord plays ‘hardball’ on rent – city hall
- The District of North Vancouver wants businesses shut if they cannot respect social distancing – but it also wants full rent from its commercial tenants
- Yoga studio boss Terry McBride says that unlike his private landlords, the district was ‘heartless’ to offer a secret half-month deferral with 48-hour deadline
