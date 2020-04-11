Attorney General William Barr listens during a coronavirus task force press briefing at the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
US Attorney General William Barr says Russia probe amounted to ‘sabotage’ and was started without basis
- William Barr said the Justice Department has evidence there was ‘something far more troubling’ than just mistakes during the investigation
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment
Attorney General William Barr listens during a coronavirus task force press briefing at the White House. Photo: Bloomberg