Attorney General William Barr listens during a coronavirus task force press briefing at the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

US Attorney General William Barr says Russia probe amounted to ‘sabotage’ and was started without basis

  • William Barr said the Justice Department has evidence there was ‘something far more troubling’ than just mistakes during the investigation
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:56am, 11 Apr, 2020

Attorney General William Barr listens during a coronavirus task force press briefing at the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE