In global war on coronavirus, civil rights become collateral damage

  • Experts agree that extraordinary measures are needed to tackle the pandemic, but some fear the erosion of hard-won rights will not be reversed afterwards
  • There is a tendency for among governments to keep extraordinary powers on their books long after the threat they were introduced to tackle has passed
Updated: 4:17pm, 11 Apr, 2020

Inmates pictured in a cell at the Tihar Jail in New Delhi, India. Photo: AFP
