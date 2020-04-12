US President Donald Trump s wants life in the United States to return to normal as soon as possible. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

‘Toughest decision’ looms for Trump as US logs world’s top coronavirus death toll

  • United States has seen its highest death tolls to date, with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days
  • US President Donald Trump has been mulling when to reopen the parts of the country as economy suffers
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 5:19pm, 12 Apr, 2020

US President Donald Trump s wants life in the United States to return to normal as soon as possible. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE