US Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House on April 4. Photo: Bloomberg
US still falling short on testing, Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn says
- FDA commissioner warns, however, that having inaccurate test is worse than not having test at all
- US has done more than 2 million tests so far, but this is less than 1 per cent of population
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House on April 4. Photo: Bloomberg