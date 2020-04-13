Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for crew members who have tested negative for Covid-19 and are being taken to local hotels at Naval Base Guam. Photo: US Navy via AP
Coronavirus: Guam worried by flood of sailors from US Navy ship hit by Covid-19
- Hundreds of crew members evacuated to island after outbreak on aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt prompted desperate plea from captain
- Navy plunged intro leadership crisis after chief fires ship’s commander, then resigns over ensuing backlash
