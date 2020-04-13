Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for crew members who have tested negative for Covid-19 and are being taken to local hotels at Naval Base Guam. Photo: US Navy via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Guam worried by flood of sailors from US Navy ship hit by Covid-19

  • Hundreds of crew members evacuated to island after outbreak on aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt prompted desperate plea from captain
  • Navy plunged intro leadership crisis after chief fires ship’s commander, then resigns over ensuing backlash
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:50am, 13 Apr, 2020

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt move ready to eat meals for crew members who have tested negative for Covid-19 and are being taken to local hotels at Naval Base Guam. Photo: US Navy via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE