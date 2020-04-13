US President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci speaks at the White House. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Trump retweets threat to fire Dr Fauci who said US response cost lives

  • Dr Anthony Fauci said fewer people would have died if Trump administration had announced isolation measures earlier
  • Trump has fired several prominent public servants over the last few weeks
Business Insider
Updated: 11:42am, 13 Apr, 2020

