US President Donald Trump listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci speaks at the White House. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Trump retweets threat to fire Dr Fauci who said US response cost lives
- Dr Anthony Fauci said fewer people would have died if Trump administration had announced isolation measures earlier
- Trump has fired several prominent public servants over the last few weeks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
