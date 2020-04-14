An outdated computer language is slowing the US government’s effort to get billions of dollars in stimulus cheques to millions of unemployed citizens. Photo: DPA
What is slowing America’s US$2.2 trillion coronavirus aid? A 60-year-old computer language

  • An outdated code called COBOL is impairing the government’s effort to get billions of dollars in stimulus cheques to millions of unemployed citizens
  • A lack of COBOL programmers is also hurting the states which have been swamped with new applications
Updated: 12:58am, 14 Apr, 2020

