US President Donald Trump speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Donald Trump says it’s his decision, not governors’, to reopen US
- But law suggests US president has less power than he thinks
- Trump’s declaration also contradicts his previous messaging for state and local authorities to take lead on pandemic response
