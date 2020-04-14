A couple wearing masks to protect from Covid-19 walk past a “Park is Closed” in South Pasadena, California on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Former top US health official says America is not ready to start easing social distancing guidelines

  • Authorities need to vastly expand the resources necessary to trace the contacts of infected individuals, said the former director of the CDC
  • Current federal guidelines have restrictions in place until April 30
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:52am, 14 Apr, 2020

A couple wearing masks to protect from Covid-19 walk past a “Park is Closed” in South Pasadena, California on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE