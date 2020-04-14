US Senator Bernie Sanders (right) speaks as former vice-president Joe Biden listens during a virtual event seen on an Apple laptop on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden in move to unite Democrats and defeat ‘dangerous’ Trump

  • Firebrand senator joins former vice-president at online event, citing coronavirus outbreak as reason for party to come together
  • In 2016, Sanders waited until eve of Democratic National Convention to support then-nominee Hillary Clinton
Updated: 4:11am, 14 Apr, 2020

