A pedestrian walks in a mostly desolate Times Square in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: in rebuff to Donald Trump, US states team up to plan reopening economy

  • President earlier tweeted that decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions was up to him, not governors
  • Move highlights tensions between Trump and state authorities over handling of outbreak in US, which has most infections in the world
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:57am, 14 Apr, 2020

A pedestrian walks in a mostly desolate Times Square in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE