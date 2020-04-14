Elaine Powell speaks with relatives on her mobile phone as she surveys the remains of her boyfriend's property in Carson, Mississippi, on Monday. Photo: AP
Tornadoes tear through southern US, killing at least 30 and adding to pandemic woes

  • Social distancing rules suspended as people huddle together to take shelter from storms
  • More than 1 million homes and businesses left without power amid floods and mudslides
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press
Updated: 7:32am, 14 Apr, 2020

