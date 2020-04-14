US President Donald Trump speaks about his administration’s coronavirus response at the White House. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump working on plan to lift coronavirus restrictions, asserts ‘total authority’ over state governments

  • Trump touts upcoming plan as hotspots in the country show signs that the Covid-19 cases and deaths are peaking
  • US leader dismisses talk that he would remove top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 9:06am, 14 Apr, 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks about his administration’s coronavirus response at the White House. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE