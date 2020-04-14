A British Columbia Ambulance Service employee in protective equipment moves a patient from an ambulance to the emergency department at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, BC, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Vancouver protesters call coronavirus fake news and say distancing rule should be defied, appalling health authorities

  • British Columbia health minister Adrian Dix says ‘self-promoters’ with ‘marginal views’ are trying to exploit suffering amid pandemic
  • Images on social media show about 15 people taking part in rally despite ban on people belonging to different households mingling
Ian Young
Updated: 8:06am, 14 Apr, 2020

