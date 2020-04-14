National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci speaks as US President Donald Trump listens during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: how pair of anti-vaccine activists sparked a #FireFauci furor
- After Trump gave the hashtag a retweet, the fringe, conspiracy-laden movement was ready with a replacement: ‘Dr Shiva’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci speaks as US President Donald Trump listens during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. Photo: Reuters