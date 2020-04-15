US President Donald Trump speaks during a daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in March. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump speaks of mutiny as New York’s Andrew Cuomo says president is not a king
- Governor said he would refuse any order to reopen state too soon and risk reigniting outbreak
- Trump has claimed ‘total authority’ to decide when to restart economy, while some state officials have teamed up to make their own plans
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump speaks during a daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in March. Photo: AFP